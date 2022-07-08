Province reminds residents to watch for blue-green algae blooms

The provincial government is reminding Saskatchewan residents that potentially harmful blue-green algae blooms can appear on lakes and reservoirs thanks to summer conditions.

The Water Security Agency and Ministry of Health said the public should avoid direct contact as well as intended or unintended consumption of water where blue-green algae blooms are occurring.

Pet owners and livestock producers are also encouraged to keep animals away from suspected blooms.

“Potentially harmful algae blooms are heavy concentrations of blue-green algae that often give the water a shimmering, foamy and pea soup like appearance. The blooms may be blue-green, bright blue, grey or tan in colour,” a news release said.

According to the province, algal blooms commonly occur during calm, hot weather in areas of lakes and resinous with shallow, slow moving or still water that has sufficient nutrients.

Red skin, sore throat, cramps, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea can occur with direct contact or consumption of algae-contaminated water.

The province also said that caution should be taken when eating fish or shellfish caught in areas of a water body where a bloom exists.