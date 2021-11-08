Province reports 36 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa on Monday
Public Health Ontario is reporting 36 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa on Monday.
That’s the lowest single-day increase since last Thursday. There were 46 new cases on Sunday and 52 on Saturday.
Provincewide, officials are reporting 480 new cases, a decrease after three straight days of more than 500 new cases.
The province’s positivity rate now sits at 2.2 per cent. Officials confirmed two more deaths from the virus on Monday.
Ottawa Public Health will provide a full snapshot on the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa at approximately 12 p.m.
UNVACCINATED CASES
Of the 480 new cases in Ontario, 289 are in individuals who aren’t vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.
CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION
Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 15 new cases
Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Five new cases
Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 29 new cases
Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: One new case
Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Three new cases
