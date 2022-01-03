Province reports 995 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa

Ontario health officials are reporting 995 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa on Monday.

The cases are among more than 13,500 new infections provincewide. However, with PCR testing availability limited in Ontario, the numbers are likely an undercount.

Ottawa Public Health reported 2,425 new cases in the previous two days. The number of known active cases is above 8,500.

OPH will provide an update on Monday's local numbers early in the afternoon.

COVID-19 CASES AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 242 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 165 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 78 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 101 new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 99 new cases