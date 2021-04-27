Province responds to coroner’s recommendations into migrant workers’ deaths in Essex County

The Ontario Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs issued a statement Tuesday in response to a report by the Office of the Deputy Chief Coroner regarding the deaths of three migrant workers related to COVID-19.

Ernie Hardeman said they are carefully reviewing the recommendations in the report and the ministry will work with experts to address the coroner’s recommendations in a timely and responsive manner.

“We thank the Office of the Deputy Chief Coroner for its review of the deaths of three Temporary Foreign Workers (TFWs) and its report,” said Hardeman. “We are saddened by these tragedies and extend our condolences to the workers’ families, friends and co-workers.”

He said workers who come to Ontario under the federal government’s TFW program are valued members of Ontario’s agri-food sector.

The coroner’s report looked into the deaths of Bonifacio Eugenio Romero (May 30, 2020), Rogelio Munoz Santos (June 5, 2020), and Juan Lopez Chaparro (June 20, 2020), all citizens of Mexico and TFAWs exposed to SARS-CoV-2 in Ontario led to this report.

Two men, 31-year-old Romero and 24-year-old Santos both worked on Essex County farms.

“COVID-19 caused or contributed to each of the three deaths,” said the report.

Over the past year, Hardeman said they have taken important steps to protect workers in the agri-food sector, such as: