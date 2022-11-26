Province reverses course, sticking with current autism funding model after backlash

The B.C. government will stick with its current model of autism funding after facing major backlash from parents and advocacy groups for over a year.

The province was planning to ditch the current individualized funding for children on the autism spectrum, and move to a hub model.

However, after meeting with representatives from AutismBC, as well as Indigenous leaders, Premier David Eby announced Friday that his government will stick with the status quo, and pause plans to open 40 so-called family connection centres, with the exception of four pilot projects.

“We don’t want those parents to face any more stress,” said Eby. “We’ve been listening, and government is responding."

Eby also announced that there will be additional funding for children with other disabilities.

"My hope here is that we have a reset where parents are reassured that they'll get the services they need regardless of that child’s diagnosis,” the premier said.

The news comes a major relief for the President of AutismBC, Kaye Banez, whose 10-year-old son Lazarus is on the autism spectrum.

"We are absolutely relieved and grateful,” Banez said.

Banez, who was among those who met with Eby, says the individualized funding is absolutely vital for families across the province.

She says out of 1,500 families surveyed, 96 per cent wanted to keep the current funding model.

“The parents are really able to choose the right service providers, the right therapies and supports for their children. It will play on their children’s strengths,” she said.

Banez says Lazarus has been working with many of the same therapists since he was very young.

"All of those things are such essential supports for him. To lose that, you just couldn't sleep knowing that they were about to be taken away,” Banez said.

She says she’s thankful for all the families who joined the year-plus battle.

“I’m just so grateful to those parents," Banez said. "We keep on. We just keep on.”