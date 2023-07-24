Province's federal electoral map redrawing finished

The Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Ontario has concluded its work of redrawing the province's federal electoral map, which means there are some changes expected for Waterloo region voters.

The commission proposed the changes in August of 2022 as part of a requirement under the constitution of Canada to review electoral districts every 10 years to reflect changes and movements of Canada’s population.

"In concluding this federal electoral district redistribution for the province of Ontario, the Commission wishes to express its sincere gratitude to the many members of the public who took part in this undertaking that is such an important part of Canada's democratic process," said the Honourable Justice Lynne C. Leitch, Chair of the Commission in a news release.

The City of Guelph will see a major change with those living south of Arkell Road severed from the Guelph electoral district and folded into a newly named Wellington-Halton district.

The new electoral map will be used in the first general election called at least seven months thereafter, the commission said.