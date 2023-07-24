Province's federal electoral map redrawing finished
The Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Ontario has concluded its work of redrawing the province's federal electoral map, which means there are some changes expected for Waterloo region voters.
The commission proposed the changes in August of 2022 as part of a requirement under the constitution of Canada to review electoral districts every 10 years to reflect changes and movements of Canada’s population.
"In concluding this federal electoral district redistribution for the province of Ontario, the Commission wishes to express its sincere gratitude to the many members of the public who took part in this undertaking that is such an important part of Canada's democratic process," said the Honourable Justice Lynne C. Leitch, Chair of the Commission in a news release.
The City of Guelph will see a major change with those living south of Arkell Road severed from the Guelph electoral district and folded into a newly named Wellington-Halton district.
The new electoral map will be used in the first general election called at least seven months thereafter, the commission said.
-
This Sask. town was the hottest place in CanadaThe hottest place in Canada for at least part of Monday afternoon was in Saskatchewan.
-
Man sentenced to 10 years for stabbing victim to death in SudburyThe man responsible for a fatal stabbing in Sudbury in 2021 pled guilty Monday and was sentenced to 10 years.
-
New music festival coming to London, Ont. in NovemberKnown for its talented artists, songwriters, and producers, London is the perfect location for VENUExVENUE — a multi-day, multi-venue live music festival.
-
Line of severe thunderstorms currently crossing through TorontoA line of severe thunderstorms is crossing through Toronto.
-
Simcoe County township launches photo radar in community safety zonesA new Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE) program was announced in Essa Township.
-
Liquor and Lotteries employees plan more strike walkouts this week: unionAll unionized employees for Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries will once again be walking out this week as the union president said there is still no deal.
-
$14,000 worth of damage done to bus shelters in St. Albert: cityThere will be a big bill to clean up broken glass and replace it after 24 bus shelter panes were smashed in St. Albert over the weekend.
-
Traffic backs up on EC Row after vehicle fireWindsor police say a vehicle fire on the E.C. Row Expressway backed up traffic on Monday afternoon.
-
Flooding leads to mandatory evacuations in South Shore of Nova ScotiaResidents and campers at a campground in Mahone Bay, N.S., have been forced to evacuate due to flooding damage.