The Patch Wine and Spirits, Saskatchewan’s first Indigenous-owned liquor store, has opened on the English River First Nation urban reserve in the community of Grasswood, just south of Saskatoon.

The retail outlet is the first of its kind on reserve land and a new addition to the retail portfolio of Indigenous parent company Des Nedhe Group, according to a news release.

Building on the success of adjacent, Indigenous-owned businesses, Jason Allen, director of retail, had a vision to expand services and opportunities, the release said.

“This feels like a real progression to what we already offer. The residents of Corman Park won’t have to drive through the city, and it offers a tax savings for Status individuals.”

Future plans include an Indigenous art installation and a curated section of Indigenous-crafted wine, spirits and beer.

Des Nedhe Group is the economic development arm for English River First Nation.