Province's SIU called in after incident in Penetanguishene overnight

The province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has been called in following an incident in Penetanguishene overnight.

Provincial police were called to a home on Church Street around 11 p.m. Friday for reports of some domestic situation.

Once inside, OPP discovered a man in what police described as mental distress. As a result, officers deployed riot-style weapons at the man to try to get him under control.

The situation continued for hours after the man barricaded himself inside a bedroom.

Fire officials have confirmed to CTV News that there was a bedroom fire in that residence. A dog and three cats were treated on the scene and placed in the care of animal control.

The man was apprehended around 6 a.m. and taken to hospital, although police say he did not sustain any serious injuries.

The SIU is called in whenever police are believed to be involved in a death or serious injury.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact the SIU at 1-800-787-8529 or by clicking here.