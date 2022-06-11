iHeartRadio

Province's SIU called in after incident in Penetanguishene overnight

The province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has been called in following an incident in Penetanguishene overnight.

Provincial police were called to a home on Church Street around 11 p.m. Friday for reports of some domestic situation.

Once inside, OPP discovered a man in what police described as mental distress. As a result, officers deployed riot-style weapons at the man to try to get him under control.

The situation continued for hours after the man barricaded himself inside a bedroom.

Fire officials have confirmed to CTV News that there was a bedroom fire in that residence. A dog and three cats were treated on the scene and placed in the care of animal control.

The man was apprehended around 6 a.m. and taken to hospital, although police say he did not sustain any serious injuries.

The SIU is called in whenever police are believed to be involved in a death or serious injury.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact the SIU at 1-800-787-8529 or by clicking here.

