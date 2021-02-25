Former employees of Raising Hope in Regina have been expressing their concerns about the organization, and now the province says there will be a review.

Cheryl Duschene used to help vulnerable women through Raising Hope. She’s one of several former workers who have alleged mismanagement.

“It became very institutional like, punishment-based, they seemed to treat the women as though they were in jail,” said Duschene

The government funded-program was operated by the Street Workers Advocacy Project. Employees first tried to deal with issues internally before approaching government.

“We escalated again to the minister’s office and again unheard, ignored, nothing was done,” said Duschene

The organization initially planned to launch its own review until the Minister of Social Services recently stepped. In a written statement, Lori Carr said the province has contracted a consultant.

“I have directed the Ministry of Social Services to contract...a consultant to complete a program and board governance review,” said Carr in the statement.

The Opposition NDP says the review long overdue.

“There should be an independent review of this program to make sure that the vulnerable service users and staff are not being put in harm’s way and make sure that we are using public funds for a program that is continuing to meet its mandate,” said NDP Critic for Social Services Meara Conway.

The government said third-party organizations are expected to deliver services in a responsible, accountable and transparent manner, while former employees of Raising Hope said the government also needs to establish a better process for the airing of concerns.