Province secures contractor to build future Bradford Bypass Bridge crossing

The Bradford bypass took another step forward on Tuesday after the Ontario government announced it had secured the contractor to design and build a bridge crossing the proposed stretch of road.

Local company Brennan Paving & Construction LTD. was announced as the successful bidder to construct the bridge to allow drivers to cross over the future Bradford Bypass between the 8th Line and 9th Line.

"A province that is growing as fast as ours needs a modern transportation system to support it, and that is why our government is saying 'yes' to finally building badly needed highways like the Bradford Bypass," said Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation.

"Awarding the contract to build the bridge for the Bradford Bypass brings us another step closer to getting shovels into the ground on this critical project – one that local communities have been asking to get built for decades."

The proposed four-lane, 16-kilometre highway between 8th Line and 9th Line is intended connect existing Toronto-area highways in York Region and Simcoe County to provide a shortcut route between Highway 400 and Highway 404.

However, the construction of the bypass has been met with its fair share of protesters, with many concerned over the project's impact on the local environment and the belief that it will devastate wetlands by affecting wildlife.

The province expects construction on the bridge to start sometime later this year, completed by late fall in 2024.

With files from CTV's Mike Arsalides.