Province seeking feedback on possible recreational cannabis consumption spaces

The province has launched an online survey so British Columbians can weigh in on the possibility of allowing certain businesses to sell cannabis products for customers to consume on-site.

Currently, anyone purchasing legal cannabis in British Columbia must do so at a licensed retail store and then take the product off-site to consume elsewhere.

But the survey raises the possibility that people could one day be allowed to consume cannabis products in restaurants and lounges, and even special event spaces such as designated areas at festivals.

“We have heard from cannabis businesses that consumption spaces could provide an opportunity for the sector to become more economically viable and could better meet the interests of people who use cannabis,” Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said in a statement.

Any future changes to the regulations around cannabis consumption would still need to comply with provincial and municipal laws that apply to smoking or vaping, which means that products consumed indoors would be limited to beverages, edibles and perhaps topical creams.

The survey raises the possibility of cannabis products being legally sold and consumed at spas, golf courses and movie theatres.

Existing cannabis retail businesses have long been pushing for the right to have lounges where people can use the products on-site.

“At the same time, others have raised public health and safety concerns, which will need to be carefully weighed. We want to hear the views of all British Columbians so they can help shape how B.C.’s cannabis sector continues to evolve,” Farnworth said.

The online survey launched Wednesday and will be accessible until May 9 with a report on the results expected sometime in the fall.