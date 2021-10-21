Province seeking injunction to remove camp from Legislature grounds

The Alberta government is turning to the courts for an order to remove a “sit-in” camp from the south lawn of the legislature grounds.

On Thursday, members of the sit-in told CTV News Edmonton about 50 people have been staying on the grounds. The camp began in early October.

A spokesperson for the camp said they were there to raise awareness of issues facing First Nations communities, and to speak out about COVID-19 restrictions.

Everyone has a right to protest at the legislature - but no one is allowed to spend the night, a spokesperson for Alberta Infrastructure said.

“To keep the legislature grounds open, safe, and accessible for all Albertans...overnight use or setting up unauthorized structures on the grounds is strictly prohibited,” Haydn Place wrote in an email.

“All Albertans are welcome to use the grounds between sunrise and sunset each day when the grounds are open to the public, including for protest.These rules are applied equally, without consideration of the nature of the protest."

The camp consisted of five teepees and about a dozen tents.