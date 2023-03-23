Province seeks input on Cowichan Valley trestle bridge replacement

The British Columbia government is looking for public input on the proposed replacement of a century-old rail trestle that was repurposed as a recreational trail connector between Duncan and Lake Cowichan.

The proposal seeks to replace Holt Creek Bridge, part of the Cowichan Valley Trail, with a new steel structure that would accommodate pedestrians, cyclists and horses.

The proposed design is also sturdy enough to carry maintenance equipment and emergency vehicles that need to access the area, according to the province.

The bridge is located southeast of Lake Cowichan, just west of Glenora Trails Head Park. In 2018, the Cowichan Valley regional district reported more than 25,000 visitors used the park annually.

The existing Holt Creek Bridge opened in 1922 and served as a rail bridge until 1991, when CN Rail handed the line over to the province.

Structural improvements and upgrades were made to the bridge in 2002 and 2018, but a structural assessment in 2017 found the bridge was nearing the end of its lifespan and recommended a complete replacement rather than continued repairs.

The province says the new bridge would span the entire stream below, removing the need for creosote-treated timbers in the waterway.

The existing wooden trestle bridge spans 73 metres while the new bridge design is one metre longer and features concrete footings, steel girders and a timber deck.

Cowichan Valley Trail users and others interested in the Holt Creek Bridge are invited to an information session on March 27 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Cowichan Community Centre at 2687 James St. in Duncan.

Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure staff will attend the meeting to answer questions about the project.

Following the design and funding approval phases, construction of the new bridge would begin in late 2023 or early 2024.