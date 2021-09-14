Province speaks out against alleged violence at Western University in London, Ont.

The minister responsible for colleges and universities in Ontario has released a statement following the allged assaults and violence at Western University, in London. Ont.

"The Ontario government strongly condemns all forms of violence and believes that all students deserve to feel safe on and off campus. As Minister of Colleges and Universities and a mother of postsecondary students, I am extremely concerned by the incidents of sexual violence reported by students at Western University," said Minister, Jill Dunlp.

"I want to thank survivors who have come forward and encourage any other individuals with information to contact their local law enforcement. Together, we have a responsibility to listen to and support survivors of sexual violence.

My office is continuing to take action to address issues of sexual violence on campuses and has been working with members of the postsecondary community to find ways to make our campus communities safer and more inclusive for everyone. "

The Ontario government has zero tolerance for sexual assault, harassment or any other form of violence in our communities – full stop. We are working to create regulatory changes that will strengthen College and University sexual violence policies to better support and protect survivors. My ministry intends on moving forward with these critical changes to provide a safe and supportive learning environment for everyone."

Rumours have been circulating on social media about unconfirmed reports that up to 30 female students were allegedly drugged and sexually assaulted."

A letter was sent to residents at Medway-Sydenham Hall on Saturday from student housing officials saying the school was following up on the reports.

London Police Service also says it is aware of the allegations, but have not yet received any formal reports from the weekend involving alleged incidents at the residence.

However, speaking at a news conference on Tuesday afternoon, London police Chief, Steve Williams says they have received three complaints involving four females that allegedly took place in other locations, prior to the Medway-Sydenham Hall allegations, that surfaced on social media.

Williams says as it relates to those three complaints, one man was arrested but is no longer in custody and no charges have been laid.

"London Police Service along with community partners will support those who come forward," said Williams. "There is no room for gender-based violence in our community."

Also speakng on Tuesday, Western President, Alan Shepard said, "these events do now reflect Western's values and they are not the Western experience we want for our students."

Williams says all recent reports of sexual violence remain under active investigation and "involved persons have been identified."