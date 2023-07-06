Province spending $10 million to improve safety in Winnipeg's downtown

More police officers, improved lighting and enhanced security cameras have been announced as part of an effort to improve safety in downtown Winnipeg.

Premier Heather Stefanson and Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen announced $10 million in spending over the next two years for safety enhancements in downtown Winnipeg.

“Manitobans have the right to feel safe in their homes and their communities,” Stefanson said in a news release. “With this investment of over $10 million, we are giving front-line police officers the resources they need to make our streets safer.”

Some of the items announced Thursday include the deployment of 24 new police officers through a partnership between the Winnipeg Police Service and the Downtown Community Safety Partnership, and a centralized community safety office.

The province will also provide funding for all-purpose vehicles for Winnipeg police officers to use to respond to incidents in downtown Winnipeg.

“The use of motorized and non-motorized vehicles will enhance the agility and effectiveness of law enforcement officers in addressing safety concerns swiftly,” the province said in a news release.

Mayor Scott Gillingham said downtown is on the road to recovery following the pandemic but knows more still needs to be done for those who frequent the core.

"Having a stronger and additional increased police presence and more eyes on the streets of the downtown is an important part of that strategy," said Gillingham at the announcement Thursday.

The funding also includes 75 additional closed-circuit television cameras in downtown Winnipeg, along with enhanced lighting.

The Winnipeg Police Service’s 2022 crime report found the city saw its highest level of violent crime since 2009. The report showed a nearly 12 per cent increase in crimes involving a knife year-over-year, and the number of incidents involving bear spray doubling between 2019 and 2022.

Winnipeg Police Chief Danny Smyth said as more people return to downtown, more security is needed to protect people.

"We have a lot of people that are just starting to return for leisure and recreation. So safety and security is paramount to that recovery. I think it's important that the police have a role in safety and security," said Smyth.

Police also reported a 32 per cent increase in property crime in 2022 compared to 2021.