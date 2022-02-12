Province spending $2M on film industry in northern Ontario
Nipissing MPP Vic Fedeli announced Friday that the provincial government is spending $2 million on the film industry in North Bay.
“This has turned out to be a really prime location and destination for films. We’ve really become Hollywood North to many Oscar and Emmy award winning films,” said Fedeli.
Four Hideaway Pictures films that were produced in North Bay are receiving $500,000 each.
The money will continue to grow the economy, create jobs and attract local talent to the movie industry in the north.
“When we receive a grant to come and shoot in northern Ontario we’re spending four times that amount in excessive of $2 million per project,” said David Anselmo, of Hideaway Pictures.
“That money is going to every little facet of our community.”
In 2021, 17 productions were shot in North Bay, with an economic impact of more than $30 million.
