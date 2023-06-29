Province spends millions on internships in the Sault
The province is putting money into internship programs in Sault Ste. Marie.
More than $2.2 million will go to 74 job placement opportunities, which the province said will help businesses expand operations and develop northern Ontario's workforce.
"Obviously an individual who is looking at being able to secure employment, joining the workforce, clearly wants to get paid if they can," said Sault Ste. Marie MPP Ross Romano.
"That is something very important for them to be able to secure some income and also work in an environment to see whether or not it's something that they may want to work in in the future."
Small businesses, not-for-profits, manufacturers and post-secondary institutions are among those benefiting from the funding, which comes from the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corp.
The NOHFC said it has spent more than $685 million on projects in northern Ontario since 2018.
A full list of the 74 internship programs in Sault Ste. Marie receiving funding this year is available on the NOHFC's website.
