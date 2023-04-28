Province sponsoring program to train new brick layer, stone masons in London, Ont. area

The province is trying to get more young people interested in the trades, with a new free brick layer and stone mason apprenticeship training program being announced on Friday in London.

On Tuesday, the Brick and Allied Craft Union of Canada (BACU) Local 5 was joined by Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development, Monte McNaughton to announce a new pre-apprenticeship program for brick and stone masonry.

The program will assist an initial cohort of 14 youths to get the training they need to begin “well-paying careers in the skilled trades" in London and the surrounding area.

The program is scheduled to begin May 1 and will run until Aug 18, and will teach participants basic skills such as spreading mortar, plus installation of block and brick and reinforcing systems in a variety of environments.

“It's nice that we were able to offer people a job that's well-paying, that they can go out and buy nice cars, nice houses, and then they end up giving back to the local economy and the economy of Ontario,” said Brian Pringle of the BACU Local 5.

In all, the province is investing $183,000 to fund the apprenticeship program. This funding is part of a larger $28 million investment in pre-apprenticeship programs and training projects across the province.

McNaughton said this initiative is part of the government’s focus to get young people interested in the trades.

“These are jobs that people here in London and area can build families around. And we all know there is a historic labor shortage in our province. I mean, we need 100,000 construction workers alone over the next ten years,” said McNaughton.

— With files from CTV News London's Marek Sutherland