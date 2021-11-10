Province steps up outreach to tech community with new accelerator program

A day after the announcement that Amazon will invest over $4 billion in a new cloud computing hub in Calgary, the province is hoping to step on the gas pedal with Alberta's tech industry.

A new business accelerator program called Plug and Play, which is headquartered in Silicon Valley, will connect Alberta's start-up businesses with international corporations to help bring their innovations to market faster.

Accelerators provide the fledgling businesses with education, mentorship and access to a network of corporate partners and venture capital.

It's part of a consortium of accelerator companies that aims to create 20,000 jobs with $5 billion in technology firm revenue by 2030.

“Plug and Play is a world-renowned business accelerator that will help Alberta businesses get to the next level by providing education, mentorship, credibility and connections," said Doug Schweitzer, the minister for Jobs, Economy and Innovation, in a release. "I am pleased it has decided to set up shop in Alberta where it will help grow businesses while attracting job-creating investment and diversifying our economy. Plug and Play will be huge for start-ups.”

Calgary Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Deborah Yedlin said the accelerator was a good example of the sorts of synergies the city is hoping to nurture as it grows its tech footprint.

“The arrival of Plug and Play Alberta means our tech entrepreneurs will have more opportunities to build and scale-up tech innovation right here in Calgary. Plug and Play will be a catalyst for businesses to connect with resources that enable growth and investment and expand the research and development necessary to scale operations."