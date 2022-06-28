Province supporting three community projects with nearly half-million dollar investment

The Manitoba government is investing almost a half-million dollars into three community projects as part of the Building Sustainable Communities Program.

The Khalsa Diwan Society is receiving the largest chunk of funding at $300,000 which will be used for facility upgrades.

The upgrades include renovating the gathering space, expanding the kitchen, developing community activity space and improving energy efficiency.

Sukhjit Bhandal, a long-time member of the society, said the upgrades will meet the needs of thousands of people in the community.

"The building was in need of upgrades for many years, but due to the compounding effects of COVID-19 and other factors, the upgrades were becoming beyond reach until we found out about this program," said Bhandal in a news release.

Also receiving funding is the Town of Arborg and the Portage Pickleball Club.

Arborg will get $157,000 to support its community training and meeting centre project. While the Pickleball Club will get $25,000 for its multipurpose court upgrades project.

The Building Sustainable Communities Program has been used to support 430 community projects throughout the province, totalling $26 million.

"Locally driven community development projects support sustainable, resilient communities by encouraging economic growth and enhancing the quality of life for their residents," said Eileen Clarke, Municipal Relations Minister, in a news release.