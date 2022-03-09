Province taking further steps to address addictions problem

Saskatoon’s Prairie Harm Reduction will operate a program that provides at risk youth with non-judgmental supports and services.

It’s another step being taken by the provincial government to address the drug addiction problem.

“There was a gap and a need for residential care for youth who are having difficulty maintaining placements often due to substance use and behavioural issues that often come with substance use,” said Kayla Demong, executive director for Prairie Harm Reduction.

“That remains our goal. We are trying to make sure that as part of our overall addictions and mental health strategy that we’re not only providing treatment options, but that we are also providing harm reduction services for people across this province, Minister of Rural and Remote Health Everett Hindley said.

The program will cost just over $600,000 annually. Prairie Harm Reduction receives an equal amount each year for in home supports for families needing preventive services.

It’s a growing need that was addressed during debate in the Saskatchewan Legislature.

“Its report after report, this government’s own reports show this is an area that we need to be investing because we’re talking about saving people’s lives,” NDP MLA Vicki Mowat said.

Drug addictions are problem that have also caught the attention of medical students at the University of Saskatchewan. A delegation recently met with the government and opposition to share about what they are doing to help.

“I can speak to Saskatoon Prairie Harm Reduction, you know we rely on the community to step up, we rely on individuals to buy merchandise and the time is now to publicly fund safe consumption sites,” Ryan Krochak from Students for Harm Reduction said.

The province experienced about 400 drug overdose deaths in 2021, about a third more than the year previous. The new program for youth in Saskatoon will attempt to tackle the problem at the early stages, before they take hold and ruin lives.