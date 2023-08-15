Province, teachers say they want a deal as strike fears grow

As the school year draws near, the possibility of a strike by teachers and support staff is growing as they face starting the new term without a contract for the second year in a row.

Liana Holm, president of the Sudbury branch of the Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario, said the union wants the province to come back to the table for meaningful discussions. If it takes the threat of a strike to make that happen, so be it.

“We want to be in front our kids, business as usual, but when those talks break down and those conversations aren’t happening, it can’t be business as usual,” said Holm.

But Education Minister Stephen Lecce told CTV News that the government is doing what it can to keep kids in the classroom.

“We’re willing to work together, put differences aside and what I’m signaling is that I am undeterred,” Lecce said.

“I’ve seen this before as minister, I’ve seen this before as a taxpayer. We’re going to stay at the table.”

But Holm said that is not the reality.

“(The union) is passing proposals across but were not getting anything back,” she said.

“For him to make the comments that he makes, it really makes it clear that he does not know what’s actually going on at the table.”

But Lecce said the government continues to spend money in the north to ensure students and parents have a smooth transition through the school year.

“We’re remaining focused on improving outcomes, on helping these kids learn real life and job skills that gets them to the finish line, they can graduate and get a good paying job, in northern Ontario and Sudbury,” he said.

Holm said the last thing teachers want to do is walk the picket line but said they also deserve fair wages, smaller classroom sizes and to feel safe at work.

“We have about 77 per cent of ETFO members surveyed say they see violence every day in their classroom,” she said.

CTV News contacted the education director at the Rainbow District School Board for comment, but they said they were unavailable during negotiations.

Both Holm and Lecce agree that they hope a new contract will be reached and a work stoppage avoided.