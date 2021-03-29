Province terminates funding agreement with supportive services organization after review finds ‘significant issues’

WINNIPEG - The province of Manitoba said it terminated a funding agreement with an organization providing services to more than 100 adults living with intellectual disabilities in Winnipeg, after a 2020 review found "significant issues related to the organization’s governance and finances."

Changes Supported Living Services runs a number of programs in Winnipeg, including a supported apartment complex, mentorship and community support services. In a statement to CTV News, a provincial spokesperson said, "the review did not identify any concerns with the care provided to participants."

The department of families terminated its funding agreement with the organization this past December, effective April 30th, appointing Manitoba organization Life’s Journey Inc., as a provisional administrator until that date. It is not entirely clear what will happen to the people who depend on Changes Supported Living Services. The province said its primary focus is to ensure the clients continue to receive services with as little disruption as possible. It has put out an expression of interest to find agencies to take on services for these clients by May 1st.

"Planning is well underway and all parties are working together toward a smooth transition for clients," the spokesperson said.

CTV News contacted the chair of the board for Changes Supported Living Services who declined further comment, asking that CTV contact the province.