Province testing water in Birds Hill Lake following brief spike in bacteria levels
The province said it is retesting the water in the lake at Birds Hill Provincial Park after bacteria levels briefly spiked last week.
This comes after some people on social media have reportedly fallen ill after visiting.
A spokesperson for the province said regular testing has found elevated counts of cyanobacteria (algae bloom) in the lake water.
“Advisory signs have been posted since mid July (July 14), reminding visitors that if large amounts of green scum are visible in the water people should avoid swimming or other contact with the water,” the spokesperson said in a statement to CTV News.
Signs at the entrances to the beaches have been posted to warn people.
The province added e.coli densities in the lake were also briefly elevated last week but returned to below the recreation guideline by the end of the week.
“Water is being retested, and the results will be posted as soon as they are available,” the spokesperson said.
Water test results can be found online. (link beach testing)
In a statement, the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority told CTV News it does not statistically track the suspected source of illnesses.
