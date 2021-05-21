Province to allow Ottawa splash pads to stay open

The Ontario government will allow splash pads to stay open this weekend, after saying they would be forced to close under the province's reopening plan, sources tell CTV News.

The province said Thursday that splash pads would not be allowed to open until mid-June. However, that decision is being reversed after backlash from several mayors, including Ottawa mayor Jim Watson.

The city had turned splash pads on earlier this week with the expectation that they would be open for the May long weekend. When the province announced they would have to close them again, Watson expressed his disappointment.

"I'm really disappointed because I know kids were looking forward to that. You've told us the hot weather is coming, it would have been great to get the splash pads open," said Mayor Jim Watson during an interview on CTV News at Five.

"But unfortunately, the province has said no."

On Twitter, Watson called on Premier Doug Ford to keep the splash pads on, and urged residents to email their MPP.

"Please reconsider your decision to not allow splash pads to open at the same time as other outdoor activities like golf and basketball," Watson said in a tweet directed at the premier. "It's going to be over 30 degrees this long weekend."

Ottawa Public Health gave the city the green light to open the splash pads despite the stay-at-home order.

"I think the assessment is that a splash pad is very similar to a playground in terms of its exemption to be open under the provincial stay-at-home order," said Dr. Vera Etches, Ottawa's medical officer of health, during a media availability on Wednesday.

There are 127 splash pads in Ottawa. About 70 of them have opened.

Temperatures are expected to exceed 30 C in Ottawa this weekend.

