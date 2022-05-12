Province to announce redevelopment plan for Royal B.C. Museum

The British Columbia government is expected to make a major announcement Friday on the redevelopment of the Royal B.C. Museum in Victoria.

Premier John Horgan will join Tourism and Culture Minister Melanie Mark, as well as the museum's CEO and chiefs from the Songhees and Esquimalt nations for the announcement.

CTV News Vancouver Island will stream the news conference LIVE @ 1 p.m. Friday

Earlier this year, the province said the museum facilities near the B.C. legislature are nearing the end of their life and are falling short of modern safety and accessibility standards.

In November, the museum announced that it would close its beloved third floor galleries, including Old Town and the First Peoples exhibits, saying it was closing the galleries in support of "decolonization" efforts.

Mark said in January the province had reached a business case plan for the future of the museum, which called for a "new, state-of-the-art facility."

The museum announced the hiring of new CEO Alicia Dubois in February, saying the institution aimed to "become a welcoming and culturally safe and modern gathering place" where all people can "share experiences and engage in research, dialogue and learning."