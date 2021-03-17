Although it wasn’t the news Ontario Hockey League fans were hoping for, an announcement from the Province of Ontario on Wednesday provided a bit of hope to hockey players.

Lisa MacLeod, the Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries, announced $2.35 million in COVID-19 assistance money as part of a larger announcement that included the province supporting various sports organizations.

The $2.35 million will be split between the 17 OHL clubs and will be used to ensure teams can fulfill commitments to fund scholarships for players.

Although still benched right now, North Bay Battalion GM Adam Dennis said the announcement was welcomed news.

School is a big part

“I think it’s really important that players, they’re not just hockey players,” Dennis said. “That’s something that we try to really stress in the OHL nowadays. They need something else going on in their lives and school is really a big part, especially when we get them at 16 -- so Grade 11 and 12 -- we’re a big part of their university applications getting in.”

Dennis said the scholarship program has become an important piece of the OHL and this was a good step for the teams. However, how long that money will last or how many players will benefit it is still up in the air.

“It’s important to support them after their OHL career is done,” he added.

MacLeod said during the funding announcement the OHL is still working on return to play protocols and should have an announcement ready by the end of the month. But for now, Dennis said the players will find comfort in the scholarship money.

“For them, I’m sure it’s just a positive sign that it’s going in the right direction and continue to stay ready and we haven’t had any news in a little bit so I’m sure it’s a positive step for them as well,” he said.