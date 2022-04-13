Province to open reception centre for Ukrainian refugees arriving in Manitoba

A new reception centre will be opening up near the airport in Winnipeg for Ukrainian refugees who are arriving in the province.

Premier Heather Stefanson made the announcement on Wednesday, saying the province has been preparing for thousands of Ukrainians who are seeking safety.

"We will welcome Ukrainians suffering unimaginable loss with open hearts and arms, and support them with a full range of supports including housing arrangements, health and mental-health care, education, child care, social assistance, language services and employment assistance," Stefanson said in a news release.

The reception centre will provide initial intake to determine what every person needs, as well as temporary accommodations and meals for those who don't have connections in the province.

The centre will also provide health services and information on settlement support to connect people to language training, the workforce and long-term settlement needs.

"As the trickle of individuals coming to Manitoba from Ukraine becomes a steady flow, we welcome the establishment of the Manitoba reception centre that will enable the triaging of clients and the development of individualized plans of action for each circumstance," said Joanna Lewandoski, the chair of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress – Manitoba, in a news release.

To date, the provincial government has provided $800,000 in aid to Ukraine, and Stefanson said more investments in supports and services will be made for those who arrive in Manitoba.

"While one in seven Manitobans is of Ukrainian descent, we are all Ukrainians during this terrible ordeal. We will welcome as many Ukrainians as possible," said Stefanson.