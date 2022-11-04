Province to pay for overflow warming space at Brandon homeless shelter

The Manitoba government is giving more than $150,000 to a Brandon homeless shelter to operate an overflow warming space this winter for the city's unhoused population.

Premier Heather Stefanson and Families Minister Rochelle Squires made the announcement Friday afternoon in Brandon.

“Today’s announcement builds on our ongoing efforts to help make communities safe by addressing and preventing homelessness with new investments for community organizations that support our most vulnerable citizens,” said Stefanson in a news release. “We recognize there is an urgent need for additional support. We are listening and we are acting.”

The money is going to Samaritan House, which provides emergency shelter services for people experiencing homelessness in Brandon, including bedding, food and toiletries. The funding will allow Samaritan House to create a warming space where people can stay when the shelter is at capacity.

“Our government understands that as winter approaches, unhoused individuals in Manitoba face increased risk due to lack of appropriate shelter,” said Squires. “The funding announced today will ensure Samaritan House’s Safe and Warm Shelter in Brandon will not have to turn anyone away.”

Squires added that over the last two years, the shelter has served 200 individuals annually, and averaged 30 people each night in fall and winter months. In the first nine months of 2022, the shelter served 400 people, with demand surging to 50 to 60 per night.

“The Safe and Warm Shelter is at capacity most nights and with this funding, we can work with others to provide the extra overflow needed to ensure there is a warm place for people to be when we have reached our limit,” said Barbara McNish, executive director of Samaritan House, in a statement.

Samaritan House funding will increase to $501,875 from $172,000/per year. As well, the Community Health and Housing Association will get an annual funding increase to $184,800 from $25,500 per year.