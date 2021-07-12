Province to spend $43M to replace Saanich school

The British Columbia government says it will spend nearly $43 million to replace Saanich’s Cedar Hill Middle School with a larger, more seismically safe school building.

The new school is expected to be complete by January 2025 and will seat approximately 575 students, with additional space for community programming.

“Schools are so much more than buildings; they are vital community hubs for children and families,” B.C. Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside said in a statement Monday. “The new Cedar Hill Middle school will soon reflect the modern, dynamic community it serves.”

The new building will be designed to be less carbon-intensive than the current structure, according to the province. Environmental upgrades will include high-efficiency heat pumps and displacement ventilation.

The province is contributing $42.9 million to the project while the Greater Victoria School District will contribute an additional $3.6 million.

“We are delighted to be moving forward with a vibrant new Cedar Hill Middle School that is seismically safe, provides community amenities, and can accommodate a growing population,” Greater Victoria School District board chair Jordan Watters said in the statement.

“We have a vision to invest in the possibility of a net-zero building in our district and view this as a critical step in meeting our climate action goals and setting a higher standard for seismic projects in our district,” Watters said.

Built in 1931, the current Cedar Hill school offers English and French immersion education at 3910 Cedar Hill Rd. in Saanich.