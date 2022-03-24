Province to spend $6.3M on projects in Cochrane

Seven development projects in the Town of Cochrane are to receive funding from the provincial Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation.

Greg Rickford, Minister of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry, said in a release the funding is an investment in the town’s prosperity and sustainability.

"Cochrane is an important economic hub. By investing in projects from varied sectors, our government is promoting a more diverse economy and supporting job creation in the community," Rickford said.

More than $3.5 million is being allocated for Rockshield Engineered Wood Products for facility renovation and equipment purchase.

"Rebuilding a business is never easy, and doing this in northern Ontario the past few years has been very difficult. The 4’ Lathe project the company is undertaking is necessary for the long-term viability of the company,” said president and CEO Tom Scott.

Cochrane is also getting $1 million to install municipal water and wastewater infrastructure along a section of Highway 11 South, part of the Trans-Canada Highway.

"We are able to develop a key guiding document in our Habitat Design and Feasibility Study that is helping us rebrand and revitalize our top tourist destination in the community,” said Jason Boyer, director of community services for the town

“By rebranding, we are able to expand our programming to help us become more financially sustainable and generate economic and fiscal benefits for the town and local residents."

The Polar Bear Habitat is also getting funding of $42,500 to develop a feasibility study to establish a research isolation facility.

It’s to enhance polar bear care and support research on climate change and the sustainability of the polar bear population.

Since June 2018, the NOHFC has invested more than $473 million in 4,244 projects in northern Ontario, leveraging more than $1.5 billion in investment and creating or sustaining more than 6,600 jobs.