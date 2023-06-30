Province touts success of health-care retention program

The Ontario government says its health-care retention strategy is enticing students to enroll in paramedic and nursing programs in the Nipissing District.

Since the launch of the Learn and Stay Grant program, CTS Canadian Career College's phones have been ringing non-stop.

"Within one month, we've had almost 1,000 inquiries,” said Jason Portugues, the school’s executive director of operations.

“That turned into 500 applications."

The grant program sees the government paying tuition for nursing and paramedic students, as well as the cost of books and other supplies.

In return, students must agree to stay and work in underserved communities after graduation. It’s meant to fill gaps in health-care and bring more future health-care workers to every corner of the province.

"Some medics aren't able to get vacation at the moment because the demand is so high," said Portugues.

In the District of Nipissing as of June 16, a total of 180 people have applied, including 71 in the paramedic program at Canadian Career College, 28 the Bachelor or Bachelor of Science in Nursing at Canadore College, 53 through the practical nursing program at Canadore and 28 through the Bachelor or Bachelor of Science in Nursing at Nipissing University.

Nipissing MPP Vic Fedeli said the strategy has been a success.

"This is exactly the perfect solution,” Fedeli said.

“We've hired 60,000 nurses in five years and 12,000 nurses last year. But we need more."

Between Canadian Career College's North Bay, Sudbury and Sault Ste. Marie campuses, the school is on track to graduate roughly 300 paramedics.

When selecting which students will be admitted, the school said there are pre-requisites and practical requirements, including expressing a willingness to complete their placement north of Severn.

"We have three intakes: September, January and April. We're projecting 40 (graduates) from each,” said Portugues.

The province is looking at expanding the grant when the government’s fall economic statement and budgeting plan are released.

The grant will continue to be available to these students as they move into their second year and beyond.

Across the province, there are 2,500 spaces open for the Ontario Learn and Stay Grant. The government has dedicated $61 million for the grant program.

Grant applications for the 2023-24 academic year are now open for students who enroll in:

• Nursing programs in northern, eastern and southwestern Ontario

• Medical laboratory technologist/medical laboratory sciences programs in northern and southwestern Ontario

• Paramedic programs in northern Ontario

Students can find the application, as well as information about eligible programs and regions, here.