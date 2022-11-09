Province unveils cold weather strategy following 2 cold weather deaths in Saskatoon, Prince Albert

Days after two people died of exposure in Saskatchewan, the province unveiled its cold weather strategy. The plan has received criticism for being too little, too late.

“We’re only a few days into winter but people are already freezing to death in our province,” NDP MLA Meara Conway said during Question Period on Wednesday.

“This is not growth that works for everyone. In a rich province like Saskatchewan, no one should die alone, in the cold, with nowhere to go.”

Minister of Social Services Gene Makowsky responded to the criticism in Question Period, outlining the province’s cold weather plan and investments into homelessness issues.

“Homelessness is a complex issue that many across the country are dealing with,” Makowsky said.

“Just today we announced our cold weather strategy, where municipalities are working in concert with CBOs as well as community organizations to ensure folks are looked after.”

In Saskatoon, people in need of assistance are advised to visit the Ministry of Social Services' Saskatoon Service Centre at 160 2nd Avenue South during weekday business hours. After hours, those in need can contact the Salvation Army Emergency After Hours service at 306-244-6280.

In Regina, people in need of assistance can visit the Ministry of Social Services' Regina Service Centre at 2045 Broad Street. For after-hours help, residents can contact the Mobile Crisis Helpline at 306-757-0127. Daily updates on shelter space and availability can be found on the mobile crisis website.

And in Prince Albert, the local YWCA provides a warm place to stay. During weekday business hours, residents can visit the Ministry of Social Services' Prince Albert Service Centre at 303-1288 Central Avenue or for after-hours requests, the Mobile Crisis Helpline at 306-764-1011.

Other Ministry of Social Services locations where those in need of shelter can go for assistance can be found on the ministry’s website.

A full list of shelters and services for people across Saskatchewan is also available at www.sk.211.ca, according to the province.