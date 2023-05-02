Province unveils newest addition to air tanker fleet ahead of wildfire season

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) brought in a new water-scooping air tanker to the province, as the wildfire season begins.

The CL-215T air tanker will provide a stronger wildfire response in the province and will replace the obsolete CL-215 in the SPSA’s aerial wildfire suppression fleet, according to a release from the province.

The new tanker will be part of the SPSA’s wildfire and grassfire response program, joining a fleet of air tankers and bird-dog planes.

"Aircrafts play an important role in Saskatchewan's wildfire management program," SPSA President and Fire Commissioner Marlo Pritchard said in the release. "With the 2023 wildfire season just beginning, an expansion of the fleet means that wildfire responders and resources will be strengthened when protecting our province, especially in the north."

The new aircraft was bought and refurbished by De Havilland Aircraft of Canada, can reach speeds up to about 329 km/r, as well as collect 1,200 gallons of water from an open water source in 10 seconds.

"The investment of $37.3 million will allow our responders to better protect, lives, communities, major infrastructure and other values," said Christine Tell, corrections, policing and public safety minister.