Province updates commemorative plaques to showcase a broader history of Moose Factory

New Ontario heritage plaques were unveiled in Moose Factory on Saturday to replace the one installed in 1964 which presented a colonial perspective on the historical significance of the area that emphasized the fur trade and the history of European settlement.

There are four metal slabs which can be read in: Moose Cree – syllabic and roman orthography, English and French. They can be viewed at the Cree Cultural Interpretive Centre.

“The Ontario Heritage Trust is pleased to recognize the long and rich history of the Moose Cree First Nation and Moose Factory with these new provincial plaques,” said John Ecker, the chair of the trust.

“We believe the new plaques will foster a better understanding of this community and its story by focusing on the perspectives and beliefs of its First people.”

The update of this provincial plaque is part of the Heritage Trust’s continuing commitment to work in partnership with Indigenous Nations to address past harms and expand the historical narrative so Ontarians have a more authentic and honest account of our history.

The Ontario Heritage Trust unveiled the new plaques on Saturday in partnership with the Moose River Heritage and Hospitality Association and the Moose Cree First Nation.

Moose Factory is the fourth site in the province to receive an updated plaque since this review began.

Another updated plaque is being unveiled at a French-language school in Sudbury, Ont. next month.

Saturday’s unveiling ceremony capped off a weeklong celebration of Cree culture and history that ran from August 1 to 5.

“This year’s ‘More-Than-350’ celebrations in Moose Factory are about exploring a broader and deeper history of the community. These new provincial plaques accomplish that goal by extending beyond the fur trade and instead emphasizing a Moose Cree perspective of their homeland,” said Cecil Chabot, executive director of the hospitality association in the release.

“We are thankful to the Ontario Heritage Trust, and to all those who advised on the new plaque texts, for their knowledge and their support.”