Province wants residents to stop dumping pumpkins in Alberta parks
The Alberta government says staff members at provincial parks and recreation areas are dealing with a pumpkin problem.
Alberta Parks says they've been finding an increased number of pumpkins being left inside park boundaries over the past week and officials are concerned about their impact on wildlife.
"Leaving pumpkins to decompose in provincial parks can have detrimental effects on our wildlife and landscape," the Facebook post read. "Pumpkin seeds lead to pumpkin plants, which are not a natural part of our parks."
Additionally, pumpkins are not a natural food for wildlife and can result in other problems.
"This can lead to habituation and territorial aggression, and cause wildlife to lose the ability to find adequate food sources," Alberta Parks said.
Both the City of Calgary and City of Edmonton, along with many other municipalities, offer green carts for yard waste that residents can use to dispose of their pumpkins.
Officials say every part of the pumpkin can be deposited into the cart, but any painted ones or those preserved with bleach or other chemicals should be thrown out with regular garbage.
