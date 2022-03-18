Province warns of thin ice on Manitoba waterways

With spring temperatures upon us, the province is warning of dangerous ice conditions.

On Friday, the Hydrologic Forecast Centre of Manitoba Transportation and Infrastructure issued a thin ice advisory for Manitoba lakes, rivers, drainage ditches, and retention ponds as the spring thaw continues.

The province said despite ice appearing like normal winter ice, it may no longer be thick or strong enough to support people and vehicles.

The quality of river ice can also vary between communities so the province is advising individuals to stay off the waterways.

The Hydrologic Forecast Centre said thin ice is often covered and hidden by snow, which produces weak spots due to its insulating effect.

The centre also said the ice is often thinner in areas of fast-flowing water and people living near waterways should prevent children and pets from wandering onto the ice.