Province-wide fire ban issued in Saskatchewan

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) issued a provincial fire ban Friday due to hot, dry conditions and an extreme fire risk throughout the province.

The fire ban covers Crown lands and provincial parks and the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District. The ban includes any open fires, controlled burns and fireworks.

“We know that this is a popular weekend for camping and outdoor activities, but due to the extreme conditions across the province, implementing a fire ban was a necessary decision,” SPSA vice-president of operations Steve Roberts said in a news release.

During a conference call with media Friday morning, Roberts said the ban could remain in effect for at least three to four days.

The government said many municipalities already have fire bans in place and it encourages municipalities to look at the risk in their area.

The City of Regina said in a tweet a ban is not being considered in Regina as recent rains have left enough moisture in the ground.

According to the province, there are currently 18 wildfires burning throughout Saskatchewan.