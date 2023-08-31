'Province-wide problem': Training standards causing concern for volunteer paramedic recruitment

Rural fire departments in Manitoba warn that the supply of volunteers could be drying up because of a new training standard that is increasing the training time for paramedics by nearly 200 hours.

Volunteer responders in Headingley say it's too much to ask and is already causing recruitment problems across departments in small town Manitoba.

Glenn Reimer, an RM councillor and long-time emergency medical responder (EMR), is worried recent regulatory changes could cause the EMR force to fizzle out.

"Our numbers, our EMR numbers are going to drop until our department is going to become unsustainable and cease to exist," he said.

Three years ago the College of Paramedics of Manitoba began operating and set standards for the profession. It changed the requirements for training from 120 hours to 312 hours.

Headingley Fire Chief John Sparham said that's driving people away and hurting recruitment efforts.

"That equates to 40 days worth of training, which is a lot to ask for someone who has a job a family and other things,” he said.

On top of that, Sparham said the new directive has pushed its training costs from between $3,000 and $5,000 to upwards of $15,000.

Other volunteer departments are also expressing concern

In late 2021, a resolution was passed at the Association of Manitoba Municipalities convention, calling on the college to reverse course.

"This is a province-wide problem which impacts every rural department,” Reimer said.

In a statement, the College of Paramedics of Manitoba said the changes were made to ensure that graduates have the most current knowledge and skills when entering the profession.

"The college feels these changes provide competent and safe paramedic service to those they serve,” it said.

The statement also said a government created a working group, including the college, municipal CAO's, and fire chiefs, has been meeting to address issues in the public's interest.

"They say they're willing to negotiate but we haven't seen anything tangible from them," Sparham said.

The college declined CTV News Winnipeg's interview request, because it said it would be disrespectful to the process to speak about its progress in public.