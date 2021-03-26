Province, Winnipeg police working together to improve response to domestic violence

The Manitoba government and the Winnipeg Police Service have joined forces on a new pilot project aimed at improving the response to domestic incidents where no charges are laid.

Justice Minister Cameron Friesen made the announcement in a news release on Thursday, saying the pilot project will see specialized staff from Manitoba Justice co-located at police headquarters.

“Our government understands that families who require support from victim services, require it immediately, not days from now,” Friesen said.

“Our partnership with WPS will create an integrated response model that ensures home remains a safe place for everyone. This means that when a call for support occurs, victim services is there right away to provide the needed resources.”

Friesen said that through this new initiative three provincial victim services staff members will be co-located at the Winnipeg police headquarters. He noted this will allow for better integration between officers and victim services workers, who will be able to work together and determine the best response for families calling police for non-charge domestic incidents.

Along with the co-location, officers and victim services workers will also screen the queue and jointly respond to non-violent, low-risk calls.

“Having both police and victim services staff on the same call will provide families with a quicker, more efficient response, often within the hour,” the minister said.

“In the past, a police unit was deployed and incidents are referred to Victim Services for followup, which often resulted in delays.”

As part of this pilot project, one of the co-located victim services workers will also be connected to the Family Resolution Service. This means they will be able to offer family law information and resources to any families calling police with questions or concerns about separation and divorce.

Det. Sgt. Shane Wepruk said domestic violence support services are an essential partner of the Winnipeg Police Service.

“Domestic violence is a community issue that affects all four corners of our city and it remains the number one dispatch call for service,” Wepruk said.

He said the non-criminal calls represent a large portion of the calls.

Wepruk noted the pilot project promotes quick response and early intervention, which are important factors in making a difference.

“This pilot project reflects positive change and response to how we’re going to respond and support families who are dealing with non-criminal matters,” Wepruk said.

The first phase of the pilot project launched in January.