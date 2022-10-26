Provincial autonomy, healthcare expansion and law enforcement atop Sask.'s priorities in throne speech

The Government of Saskatchewan will focus on greater provincial autonomy, healthcare expansions and law enforcement during this fall’s legislative session, according to its latest throne speech.

The speech was delivered by Lieutenant Governor Russ Mirasty and kicked off the third session of the 29th Legislature on Wednesday afternoon.

PROVINCIAL AUTOMONY

The government will seek to introduce The Saskatchewan First Act, which is said to clearly define the province’s position of “exclusive jurisdiction” over its natural resources and economic future.

“Time and again, Ottawa has done an end run around Saskatchewan’s constitutional jurisdiction over natural resources under the guise of environmental regulation,” the throne speech read.

“It’s time for Saskatchewan to draw the line and defend that line.”

The act would be followed by an amendment to the province’s constitution, outlining the exclusive jurisdiction.

“It would be very, very similar to what we’ve seen in Quebec,” Premier Scott Moe said in a pre-speech scrum.

"Ultimately the reason for the change may be different. In Quebec its language, in Saskatchewan it’s reasserting our ability to develop our natural resources. Both are reasserting the provincial jurisdiction as per the constitution.”

Moe explained that the act would be introduced into the legislature in the coming days.

The provincial government also seeks to maintain greater control over immigration as well as introduce legislation that would allow the province to collect its own corporate income tax.

HEALTHCARE EXPANSION

The provincial government’s recently announced Health and Human Resources Action Plan was outlined in the throne speech.

The plan seeks to add over 1,000 healthcare professionals to Saskatchewan’s healthcare system.

The $60 million initiative will focus on incentivizing hard to recruit positions in rural and remote areas while expanding the number of healthcare workers by accelerating training and recruiting workers internationally, with a focus on the Philippines.

Other initiatives include increasing surgical capacities and addressing backlogs across Saskatchewan.

A new, in-patient joint replacement facility in Regina is set to open in 2023. The government has also announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding with the Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation for a new Saskatoon Urgent Care Centre.

“Revenues from our strong and growing economy will continue to be invested in more surgeries, more health care professionals, better mental health and addictions services, new health facilities and many other key health care priorities,” the throne speech read.

LAW ENFORCMENT AND SAFETY

The speech included a moment of silence for those lost during the tragic stabbings at James Smith Cree Nation on Sept. 4, 2022.

“The recent shocking and tragic events at James Smith Cree Nation and the Village of Weldon underscore that more needs to be done to protect Saskatchewan people,” Mirasty said during the speech.

The Government of Saskatchewan intends to establish a “Saskatchewan Marshalls Service.”

The service, set to be based out of Prince Albert, is set to support the Saskatchewan RCMP and other police forces in the province in order to “enhance law enforcement across Saskatchewan.”

“We’ve heard, from our MLA’s travels that there’s concerns … in a number of communities across this province,” Premier Moe said during the scrum.

Moe explained in an example that the Marshall’s Service could assist in arresting wanted individuals who are found by Warrant Enforcement and Suppression Teams (WEST) and transport them into custody.

“This is building on all these specific teams that we have put in place over the last number of years,” the premier said.

“I would say this is just one more step in making our communities safer across Saskatchewan.”

In addition to the new service, the province is set to expand the number of WEST teams made available as well as explore policing opportunities with First Nations within Saskatchewan.

“My government is now consulting on ways to develop responsive, community-based policing models that meet the needs of First Nations communities,” the throne speech read.

Part of the approach, the government revealed, is continuing discussions with the federal government and Prince Albert Grand Council regarding the creation of self-administered First Nations police services.

INVESTMENT IN EDUCATION

Education investment was another focus of the provincial government’s Speech from the Throne.

Along with continued work on 15 new schools across the province, the province plans to create 200 educational assistant positions to support learning in the classroom.

Outside of the physical classrooms, the provincial government is continuing work towards a centralized online learning model.

“This new model will improve learning opportunities for all Saskatchewan students, the speech outlined.

“Allowing students to enroll in all courses offered in our province, regardless of where they live."

'RECYCLED PROMISES'

The Saskatchewan NDP responded to the provincial government’s throne speech by calling it “recycled promises,” saying it falls short on issues heavily affecting Saskatchewan residents.

“Health facilities and hospital beds are closed across our province. It is near impossible to find a family doctor. People are struggling to find good, mortgage-paying jobs,” Sask. NDP Leader Carla Beck said in a news release.

“Families are struggling to make ends meet, and instead of relief, the Sask. Party is making life more expensive by hiking taxes and fees and raising utility rates.”

Beck went on to say the provincial government’s aspirations concerning provincial autonomy were a distraction.

“When you produce a document that is so clearly flawed, it hinders your ability to attract investment and be a credible advocate for the people of our province,” Beck said.

“The white paper wasn’t created to get results for Saskatchewan — it was designed to distract from Scott Moe and his government’s failures.”