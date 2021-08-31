Provincial election recount confirms slim Tory win in Cape Breton riding
A judicial recount for the provincial electoral district of Glace Bay-Dominion in Cape Breton, N.S., has confirmed the Progressive Conservative candidate as the winner.
The recount Monday at the Sydney Justice Centre placed John White first with 2,754 votes, NDP candidate John Morgan second with 2,725 votes and Liberal John John McCarthy third with 2,479 votes.
The slim 29-vote margin for White is down from the 33-vote margin initial result in the Aug. 17 provincial election that triggered the recount request by Morgan.
It was granted by an order from Justice Jamie Campbell of the Nova Scotia Supreme Court.
The election saw the Progressive Conservatives win 31 seats in the 55-seat legislature, the Liberals 17 and the NDP were elected in six ridings.
The last Tory victory in a provincial election came in 2006 when former premier Rodney MacDonald led the party to a minority government.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 31, 2021.
