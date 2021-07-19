iHeartRadio

Provincial fire ban lifted in Saskatchewan

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) has announced it is lifting a provincial fire ban.

An SPSA news release attributed the move to recent rainfall and cooler weather.

The ban was put in place on Jul. 2 and applied to Crown lands provincial parks and the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District.

The SPSA said bans remain in place in some communities due to a higher fire risk locally.

