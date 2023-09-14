Provincial fire officials provide an update on the forest fire season
Provincial fire officials are reporting there are still 33 active forest fires right in northeastern Ontario.
They said there is only one considered to be out of control and that's in the Hearst area.
Alison Lake, a fire information officer with Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services, said it's more than 1,000 hectares in size, but it is of no threat to the community.
Lake added that two fires are considered under control and 30 are being observed.
“Over 50 per cent of the fires that are occurring in Ontario at any given point are due to lightning so they’re usually storms that we’ve had come through the province over the summer and into the fall,” Lake said.
“We have the usual amount that are started by lightning.”
She also reminded property owners that when they're dealing with yard waste and woody materials to avoid burning them.
“Use your local landfill or compost and if you must burn please look and follow Ontario’s outdoor burning regulations," she said.
Lake said crews are happy with the rain that's fallen lately and she pointed out that the forest fire season runs until Oct. 31 unless it's a dry fall or other situations occur.
