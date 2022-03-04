Provincial funding for indigenous childcare in Sault Ste. Marie
Officials with Ontario Aboriginal Housing Services and Waabinong Head Start Family Resource Centre in Sault Ste. Marie are celebrating the addition of more local Indigenous childcare spaces.
Sault Ste. Marie MPP Ross Romano announced $1 million in funding from the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (NOHFC) to Waabinong, which provides childcare for Indigenous preschoolers, as well as education in Anishinabek language and culture.
Waabinong shares the former St. Bernadette School building with a residence for single Indigenous mothers who are looking to upgrade their education or obtain job skills. The funding from the Province allows Waabinong to expand from 24 childcare spaces to 115, as well as the creation of 24 jobs.
"The housing is for single Aboriginal women who are going back to school, who are upgrading, or looking to go to school either in college or university," says Waabinong Executive Director Kevin Tegosh. "This gives them a safe place to live, gives them shelter and gives them access to childcare."
-
Winnipeg police face questions about handling of convoy protestPolice Chief Danny Smyth and his team faced questions Friday in front of the police board about how the service handled the three-week occupation.
-
“Being out there is definitely a dangerous thing”: Warnings to stay off ice this warm winter weekendWindsor’s Port Authority is warning residents to avoid going on the ice this weekend as conditions deteriorate across Lake St. Clair and Lake Erie.
-
Experts say to prepare for another LDD moth infestation this springLast May, a significant infestation of invasive LDD moths plagued southern Ontario, and experts say we're in for a similar experience this spring.
-
'Ban coal mining right now': Alberta country star says province needs to do moreThe Kenney government says it is renewing restrictions on coal mining operations in the Rocky Mountains but activists, including singer Corb Lund, say that's not what Albertans were looking for.
-
No cause for concern as dredging delayed in Belle RiverDredging at the mouth of Belle River as well as grading the West Beach to reduce flooding in Lakeshore has been delayed.
-
'Really heart-wrenching': Lamont raises Ukrainian flag in sombre ceremonyThe Ukrainian national anthem soared across the snow-filled air northeast of Edmonton Friday, when the community of Lamont gathered to pray and raise a blue and yellow flag.
-
Gas price increase creates influx leaving town to fill upWith prices at the pump jumping over $1.70 per litre Friday morning in London, Ont., many people made the drive to Oneida Nation gas stations which were priced at $1.47
-
'Not a hard ask': Mom of teenager killed in Leduc school stabbing wants teachers to have first aidThe mother of a 17-year-old girl who was stabbed in a Leduc classroom, and later died from her injuries, last March says all teachers should complete first aid training.
-
B.C. reports 8 COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations fall below 500Another eight deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 in British Columbia, the government announced Friday as the number of test-positive patients in hospital dropped below 500.