Provincial funding for recently opened childcare facility in Sage Creek

A childcare facility in Sage Creek is receiving more than $375,000 in funding to support 60 spaces for preschool and school-aged children.

Living Prairie Childcare School Age opened on Sage Creek Blvd. in March with space for 20 preschool-aged children and 40 school-aged kids.

“The expansion project will help accommodate the increasing needs of families with parents who work outside their homes or require before and after school childcare,” Wayne Ewasko, the province’s education and early childhood learning minister, announced Monday at the childcare facility.

Living Prairie Childcare Inc. also operates a licensed facility on Des Hivernants Boulevard North with 74 spaces for infant and preschool-aged children.

Victoria Hale, the not-for-profit childcare facility’s executive director, tells CTV News all 60 spaces are filled, and the funding announced Monday is a capital grant.

“We are receiving a set amount of money for the build, but we’re also receiving an operating grant for the 60 spaces as well,” Hale said at the announcement.

Monday’s funding announcement comes a day after Manitoba’s $10-a-day childcare went into effect.

“Our government has been increasing, and have been committed to increasing the affordability and the access to high-quality and inclusive childcare services in high need communities that have limited access to childcare and childcare providers,” Ewasko said.