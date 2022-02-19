Provincial funding for Sault agri-business

The Ontario government is contributing to several agricultural endeavours in and around Sault Ste. Marie.

The roughly $1.5 million in funding from the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corp. (NOHFC) will be going to projects ranging from bio-fertilizer production, to drainage and winemaking.

The Sault Ste. Marie Innovation Centre will receive more than $1.1 million for tile drainage projects on 2,000 acres of farmland in Algoma and Manitoulin.

Plant-care business Lallemand Inc. will receive $360,000, which will be used for the company's production of microbial-based bio-fertilizers. Thomson Farms will be using its nearly $100,000 in funding on expanding its operation, namely its on-site winemaking facility.

The NOHFC funding is expected to create more than 30 jobs across the agricultural sector in northern Ontario.