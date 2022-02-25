Provincial funding for Sault construction firm

A Sault Ste. Marie-based construction company is getting some financial help from the province through the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (NOHFC).

Officials at Avery Construction said the $1 million will go toward a more environmentally friendly means of building roads.

Avery is purchasing a portable asphalt plant to recycle old road materials, rather than making new material, which the company says will reduce waste and costs.

The process involves milling a street and bringing back the milled material to the asphalt plant, breaking it up and using the crushed material to make new asphalt.

The company said the funding will lead to four full-time jobs and 12 seasonal positions.