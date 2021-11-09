Provincial funding model blamed for overcrowding at Arthur Currie Public School

Many families in northwest London are paying close attention as the Thames Valley District School Board outlines potential options to solve overcrowding at Sir Arthur Currie Public School.

But the root cause of the problems at the relatively new school in the Fox Hollow neighbourhood is caused by provincial policies that take decisions out of the hands of local officials, some believe.

“It’s a provincial funding issue where they’re not funding schools to the right capacity,” said Arthur Currie parent Andrew Clark. “There’s no forward thinking on how changes in demographics across the school board and across the community are going to change capacity in the schools.”

Clark is part of a campaign aimed at having children go to school in their own neighbourhoods, as the school board attempts to fix capacity issues.

While a new school is in the works, it could take some years to build. In the short-term the board is considering having some children transferred to schools currently outside their school boundaries.

There’s no easy answer, admits Clarke, “Parents and children within the school community require their older siblings there.”

Arthur Currie was built in 2017 for 530 students but now has nearly 1,000 students, along with 22 portables on site.

Such concerns are certainly not limited to urban communities with rapid growth. Rural communities have long faced challenges of their own when it comes to school openings and closures.

“The system is broke,” said Zorra Township Mayor Marcus Ryan.

In 2014, the concerned parent and would-be politician fought to keep his children’s school open. He tells CTV News London while the circumstances were different with A.J. Baker Public School in the village of Kintore, the stuggles are all too familiar.

“Whether you’re a small rural school like A.J. Baker in Kintore or a growing community like Arthur Currie school, the root cause of the problem is the same. We have the illusion of local decision-making because of property taxes and locally-elected trustees. But the reality is those dollars go off to Toronto and the decisions about local schools are made by unelected bureaucrats.”

The Ministry of Education contends local school boards make final decisions.

“…School boards have the opportunity to submit their highest and most urgent capital priorities to the Ministry for funding consideration,” said a statement to CTV News London.

The statement went on to say “…Locally elected school board trustees are responsible for deciding the most appropriate pupil accommodation arrangements to students of the board, including the determination of location for new schools, size of the new schools and alternative solutions.”

The Thames Valley District School Board says it is looking at undertaking a "major review" of recommended school boundaries to deal with enrolment issues, though no final decision will be made until Nov. 23.