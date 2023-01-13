Provincial funding renewed for Saskatoon's Prairieland Park

The Government of Saskatchewan has renewed a five-year agreement with Saskatoon’s Prairieland Park Corporation that’s worth $150,000.

Beginning in April, the organization will receive $30,000 each year to fund agriculture-related events, according to a government news release.

"These events hosted by Prairieland Park are a key component in building our agriculture industry and we are thrilled to be able to offer continual support for these world-class programs," Minster of Agriculture David Marit said.

"The Crop Production Show attracts producers from across the Prairies year after year as they gather to share their knowledge, practices and technology in preparation for the upcoming growing season."

According to the release, the money will support the Western Canadian Crop Production Show, Ag EXperience for Students, Junior Ag Showcase, Youth Leadership Conference and the Saskatchewan Beef Expo.

The Crop Production Show draws in over 10,000 people and 300 exhibitors, according to the release.

"The success of our events is largely due to the longstanding support and generosity of the Saskatchewan Ministry of Agriculture," Agriculture Manager at Saskatoon Prairieland Park Corporation Leigh Ann Hurlburt said.

The Government of Saskatchewan is hoping to expand agri-food exports to $20 billion and crop production to 45 million tonnes by 2030.